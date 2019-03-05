Opera stars to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera stars Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazli and Elchin Azizov will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 11.

The concert will be conducted by chief conductor of Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, People`s Artist Rauf Abdullayev, Azertag reported.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Yusif Eyvazov is a Grand Prix winner of international competitions, whose name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

He made a series of important debuts. The opera singer starred as Canio in LA Opera's production of Pagliacci conducted by Plácido Domingo, made his first appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and the Vienna State Opera singing Calaf in Turandot, and debuted at both the Paris Opera and the Staatsoper Berlin as Manrico in Il Trovatore.

Yusif Eyvazov performed at the Mariinsky Theater for the first time, in the title role of Otello with Valery Gergiev. His Salzburg Festival debut took place as Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut. On the concert stage he appeared in Parma under the baton of Marco Boemi with a program featuring works by Verdi and Puccini, in concert with Riccardo Muti.

In 2017, he undertook a major concert tour throughout Asia alongside Anna Netrebko.

In February, opera stars Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko solemnly opened the traditional Vienna Opera Ball.

This was Netrebko’s third appearance at the Opera Ball.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov performed at the Opera Ball for the first time.

Yusif Eyvazov was included in the World's best tenors book.

Born in Baku, Elchin Azizov graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art with the profession of film director.

In August 2005, he enrolled at the Summer Academy of the Mozarteum University (Salzburg, Richard Miller’s class), from 2006-2007, he studied with Alessandro Misciasci. In 2005-2007, he did a special course at the Opera studio attached to the Baku Academy of Music where he studied under the direction of Azad Aliev.

He performed as Escamillo in Carmen, title role in Eugene Onegin, Ibn-Hakia in Iolanta, Doctor Falke in Die Fledermaus etc.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of The International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of The International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

He is a soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia. Together with Netrebko and Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.