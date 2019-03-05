Azerbaijan's talented violinist to delight his fans

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's talented violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev will give a concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on March 7.

The musician will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the chief conductor, People's artist Rauf Abdullayev, Trend Life reported.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has successfully participated in many competitions and festivals. His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.

The musician was born in Ankara in a musical family. His grandfather, Server Ganiyev, was famous conductor and violinist, his father is a lead cellist, and his mother, a pianist.

Elvin started play violin, when he was 5 years old, and when he was 6 years he was sufficiently proficient to join the Music Preparatory Primary School at the Bilkent University. At 8 years, he gave his first orchestral concert with his grandfather, and, during the same year, he was admitted to the Zurich Conservatory Young Student programme as a student of the legendary Zakhar Bron (with whom he still studies).

In 2005, Elvin became a member of Cihat Ask?n and Young Friends (CAKA) and in 2006 he was awarded 1st prize in the International Classical Culture Heritage competition in Moscow.

He has always performed with renowned conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gu?rer Aykal, Rauf Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery Vorona, Klaus Weise, Placido Domingo ,Erol Erdinc, Jules van Hessen, Ender Sakp?nar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard. He has worked with masters, such as Zakhar Bron,Vadim Repin, Maxim Vengerov, Ivri Gitlis, Cihat A?k?n, Faz?l Say,Viktor Pikayzen, Yusif Eyvazov, and Gu?her-Su?her Pekinel.

The talented violinist is the winner of different international festivals, including the 11th International Young Violinist Competition after Wieniawski and Lipinski (Poland), International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (Switzerland), "Classical Heritage" International Competition (Russia), and “Night in Madrid” festival-contest (Spain).

He has received many honours and many awards including a medal from the Pope.

In 2018, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was presented with the certificate and badge of the honorary title of the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The musician was awarded with the title of Honoured Artist for his merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture.