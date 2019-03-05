Turkey hosts Day of Azerbaijani Cuisine

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ankara hosted the Day of Azerbaijani Cuisine on March 5.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Ankara Khazar Ibrahim, foreign ambassadors, Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Suay Alpay, as well as ex-speaker of the Turkish parliament Cemil Cicek attended the event, Trend reported.

Day of Azerbaijani Cuisine aims to acquaint visitors of the city and local residents with Azerbaijani cuisine and culture.

Azerbaijani cuisine will spoil your taste buds with an intense mix of flavors.

National cuisine employs a wide range of herbs, meet and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of national cuisine.

Shakh Pilaf (Crown pilaf) is the signature dish of national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan also attracts all those who have a sweet tooth.

There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.