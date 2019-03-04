Israeli musician and Azerbaijani singer release joint song [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Israeli composer and kamancha player Mark Eliyahu and soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Beyimkhanum Valiyeva have released a joint song.

The song "Do you remember" was written on the lyrics of one of the most popular poems of the Turkic-speaking world "Ulduz Sayaraq" by Mohammad Hossein Shahriyar, Day.Az reported.

The song was composed by Mark Eliyahu. With this music piece, Israeli composer demonstrates his respect to the Azerbaijani culture and art of mugham.

This is the second single from the upcoming album of musician.

Notably, Mark Eliyahu will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on May 25.

The worldwide famous musician is going to perform for the very first time in Baku.

Mark Eliyahu was for the last time in Baku 20 years ago.

Eliyahu was born in 1982 in Dagestan. He emigrated to Israel with his parents in 1989. At age of 16, he was inspired by Habil Aliyev's performance, a prominent kamancha player and moved to Baku, Azerbaijan, to learn playing kamancha under guidance of Adalat Vazirov.



