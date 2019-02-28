Day of Italian Design due in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Stone Chronicle Museum will host the Day of Italian Design on March 6.

The event will be jointly organized by the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Italian Trade Agency, Trend Life reported.

Day of Italian Design in the capital of Azerbaijan has been held for more than a year. In 2018, the event was held with the participation of famous designers and architects, representatives of the business community. It was dedicated to the promotion of leading Italian technologies in the country, and the establishment of cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in various sectors.

Traditionally, the whole world celebrates the Day of Italian Design on the 2nd of March - at the very beginning of spring - the most creative season.

According to Italians themselves, they don’t know how to design in their blood and think differently and live differently: their creative approach to design has become the basis of many educational processes, modern styles and business planning of companies.