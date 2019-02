By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Holiday Inn Hotel will host Kids Best Model of Azerbaijan 2019 on March 3.

The fashion show will bring together more than 90 young models aged between 4 and 14.

The long awaited contest is organized by Star Kids Group MMC, Trend Life reported.

The project is headed by the director of Star Kids Group MMC Aygun Aliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az