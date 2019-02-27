Synthesis of mugham and jazz to sound in UAE

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Mugham master Gochag Askarov and the French jazzman Pierre de Trégomain will perform in the United Arab Emirates.

Marvelous event will take place in Bahrain on March 4, Azertag reported.

Azerbaijan's national songs, featuring beautiful synthesis of jazz and mugham will sound at the concert.

"The concert, which was previously held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, was a success. The performance of Shur mugham within the concert was welcomed in the hall with great enthusiasm. There were representatives of Arabian Sheikh and embassy among the audience," said Askarov.

"At the concert we will be accompanied by Ibrahim Babayev (tar), Elnur Mikayilov (kaman), Husamaddin Azizov (drum) and Vasif Huseynzade (piano)," he added.

Together with the French singer Pierre de Tregomanon he performed Azerbaijan's traditional mugham and open improvisations.

By the way, mugham singer and French jazzman have already conquered the hearts of music lovers.

Their joint album "Mugham Souls" reached a global success.

The musicians sold almost 200,000 album copies.

"Mugham Souls" was released in 2017 in Italy.

The album features successful synthesis of jazz and mugham.

Talented musicians Elnur Mikailov (kamancha), Kamran Kerimov (naghara) and Vasif Huseynzade (piano) took part in the recording of the album.

Gochag Askarov performed at dozens of international music festivals in Europe, Asia, and Middle East. After his successful performance at Shanghai World Music Festival-2014, he was named "Prince of classical Azerbaijani mugham".

His albums released in 2011 and 2013 were reviewed by Songline, The Wire (UK), Trad, Les Inrocks (France), and All About Jazz (Italy), and many other renowned European magazines.

Pierre de Trégomain played with his Quartet in festivals and jazz clubs throughout France and Europe and gained a solid reputation for his stage performances and improvisation.

Previously, Pierre visited Baku to take mugham lessons from Gochag Askarov.

With the help of mugham singer, Pierre learned such main mughams as with "Rast", "Bayati-Shiraz".

Gochag Askarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have been performing together since 2016. They gave joint concerts in Azerbaijan, France and other countries.