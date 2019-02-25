Best cinema hits sound in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Following the last year "Rock Hits Show" program that was shown in Baku, Russian IP ORCHESTRA has prepared another surprise for music lovers.

Dozens of spectators gathered at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 23 to enjoy the feast of music.

Symphonic orchestra was conducted by an iconic figure of the music world Igor Ponomarenko, Day.Az reported.

The concert program featured hits by world-famous composers Ennio Morricone, Ramina Javadi, Vladimir Cosma, Nino Rota and others.

Guest of the show once again plunged into the world of their favorite films.

Songs from the cult films such as "Titanic", "The Godfather", "Game of Thrones", "Fifth Element", "Sherlock Holmes", "Star Wars", "Pirates of the Caribean", "Harry Potter", "Kill Bill" , "Pink Panther", "Pretty Woman", "Gentlemen of Fortune", "The Diamond Hand" and others left no one indifferent.

A truly surprise for the Azerbaijani public was the song from the movie "Qay?nana", performed by the orchestra and soloist of the evening Aytaj Orujaliyeva.

Spectacular night ended with a music from the film "My Tender and Gentle Beast", where the main character was played by the legendary actor Oleg Yankovsky. The concert coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Russian actor.

Each performance of the orchestra was accompanied by applause and enthusiastic cheers from the public.

Together with the orchestra Roman Shulga and Aytaj Orujaliyeva performed the legendary song "The show must go on" by British rock band Queen for an encore.

IP ORCHESTRA is going to return to the City of Winds in June. The Russian conductor Igor Ponomarenko expressed satisfaction with the fact that cinematic music sounded on the stage.

Igor Ponomarenko is an iconic person in the world of classical music. He gave his creative career more than 4,000 concerts.

Ponomarenko performed in such famous concert halls of the world as L’Olympia in Paris, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Turin Opera House etc.

Until 2000, he was known as a musician of the famous "Terem-Quartet", but he left the ensemble and organized his own ensemble "Ma.Gr.Ig.Al."

In 2009, Ponomarenko founded IP ORCHESTRA.

Today, he successfully collaborates with world famous singers.

For the IP Orchestra, there are no boundaries in genres and styles. Highly professional musicians can play everything, and thanks to Igor Ponomarenko the concert turns into a real magical act.

Thousands of listeners around the world admire the energy and professionalism of this collective.

IP Orchestra has performed at the most significant concert venues and has taken part in the iconic cultural events of the country and abroad.

It is a team that is not afraid of experiments, communicates closely with its audience and really loves the work they do.



