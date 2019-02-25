Medieval torture devices presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of medieval torture devices opened at the Palace of Shirvanshahs on February 23.

The project was implemented by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and ART Accademia s.r.l. (Italy-Russia).

About 70 torture devices were showcased, Trend Life reported.

It was a very common practice during the medieval Inquisition, which lasted about 500 years.

In her speech, director of the Icherisheher Museum Center stressed that the venue was chosen not by chance. The Shirvanshahs' residence is a place that brings visitors to the thoughts about the uneasy life of ancestors.

The content of the exhibition is quite dramatic and full of details of the harsh reality of the Middle Ages.

Among the creepy death tools are "Nuremberg Maiden", "Prayer Cross", "Fork of a Heretic", "Stretching Bed", "Spanish Horse, "Witch's Chair", "Interrogation Chair", "Kneeing" rack, various masks, tools, shirts of repentance, and so on.

The methods used by the Catholic Church against heretics are depicted on lithographs.

The victims of the Inquisition were thinkers and scientists - Galileo Galilei, Giordano Bruno, Jan Hus, Nicolaus Copernicus and others.

Pier Luigi Canovi, the creator of the collection, noted that the idea of the exhibition is purely humanistic - to denounce any violence, regardless of the ideological justification for its use.

The project for the reconstruction and demonstration of medieval torture instruments began in 1983. Since then, the collection, whose permanent location is in Milan, has traveled around dozens of European cities.

About 30 people participated in the work on the exhibits. Some conducted a scientific search and restored the appearance of guns, others embodied the findings in wood and iron.

The exhibition will run until the end of August 2019.

Working hours: from 10:00 to 18:00 without days off.

The Shirvanshah’s Palace is one of the most prominent example of Azerbaijan architecture.

Construction of the palace, which was held in the period of 13th-16th centuries, has been associated with the transfer of Shirvanshahs' capital from Shamakhi to Baku, famous for its harbor.

It forms a complex, consisting of the residential building of Shirvanshahs, the second residential building (for servants), Divankhana, tomb, palace mosque built in 1441, the remains of the destroyed Key Gubad mosque, Murad's gates, hamam (bath) and mausoleum of famous scientist Seyid Yahya Bakuvi.

The palace complex was declared a museum in 1964, and taken under state protection.

A unique architectural and cultural ensemble along with the Old City and the Maiden Tower, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.







