Works of Arif Huseynov to be showcased at Modern Art Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor of the Azerbaijan State Art Academy Arif Huseynov will open at the Museum of Modern Art on February 27.

Over 50 documentary and graphic art works of the artist will be showcased at the exhibition, Azertag reported.

The main feature of these works exhibition is that they are unnamed.

The texts applied on graphic works narrate about the depicted events or personalities.

Such works of the artist as the "Letter of Peter I", "The Turkmenchay Treaty", "The Shot Monuments", "The Karabakh War", "Panahali Khan", "Folk Musicians" are of particular interest.

All works of the exposition are created in the form of an engraving.

Historical realities are displayed in the works by the artist’s unique imagination. Black and white graphics have a visual impact.

The exhibition, in general, is based on historical facts.

Arif Huseynov's circle of interests is very broad. He successfully illustrates both classical and contemporary literary examples.

It is remarkable that for many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative potential in machine and graphic arts has been striving to revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and artistic-aesthetic attitude.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material and cultural examples can be considered as a new and creative look on Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

Arif Huseynov created modern images for the fairy tales. He brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the books of fairy tales.

In 1972 he graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Exhibitions of the artist, who became famous outside Azerbaijan, were held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, Tokyo. His works are kept in the National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan, the Moscow State Museum of Oriental Art, the Azerbaijan State Gallery of Art, as well as in private collections.

Over the years, the artist spends part of his time working with the young generation. He is preparing a new pleiad of talented artists. In his art, Arif Huseynov reflects the rich inner world and traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

The works are based on historical materials. The works included in the cycle depict the Albanian church, historical events, landscapes and portraits of prominent personalities.