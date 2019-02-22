Azerbaijani dance ensemble mesmerize Turkish audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble has performed in Turkey.

A concert titled "My Azerbaijan" of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble was held within the "Turkey-Azerbaijan Common Heritage" program, Day.Az reported.

The event was organized by Khazar Folklore, Education, and Research Center – Hazarfem, Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, State Diaspora Committee of Azerbaijan and State Philharmonic of Azerbaijani, and hosted by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Awesome choreography and dance performances, bright and colorful national costumes delighted about 4,000 spectators who filled one of the biggest concert halls in Istanbul.

Earlier, the dance ensemble performed in Istanbul and Kastamonu. The ensemble with great success presented a concert program called "My Azerbaijan" and one-act ballet "Koroglu".

Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble was established in 1970. Throughout the years of its activity, the ensemble promotes the unique choreographic traditions of Azerbaijani art, its unique folklore, beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble constantly participates in state events of Azerbaijan, successfully tours in Russia, CIS countries, USA, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and many other countries.

The team traditionally represents the culture of their country at international festivals and Days of Culture of Azerbaijan in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Egypt, Qatar, China, Japan, Tunisia and other countries.

In 1991, the State Dance Ensemble was awarded the title of Honored Collective of Azerbaijan for its outstanding contribution to the development of national culture.

The State Dance Ensemble experienced its revival several years ago, after People’s Artist of Russia Dikal Muzakayev joined the ensemble as artistic director.

A unique program was prepared, the first national ballet in the Caucasus was staged. The significantly increased level of professionalism of the dancers, changes in the artistic design of dance numbers and the enrichment of the program did not go unnoticed by the audience both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The concert program was led by People’s Artist Rufat Khalilzade, choreographer Honored Artist Khanlar Bashirov, Honored Artist Elchin Gadimov.

Photo: Azertag



