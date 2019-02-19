Gala night of Zima Kids Music Festival held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert of Zima International Kids Music Festival was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 15.

The festival was co-organized by Beat Group with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The opening ceremony began with a red carpet walk.

Zima International Kids Music Festival is not a competition, but only a song festival - prizes are not awarded to the participants of this musical project, each young performer is awarded a diploma.

This year the festival was held for the second time and acquired an international scale. Foreign participants joined the Azerbaijani talents - Vadim Tsagareishvili (Russia), Alexander Zazarashvili (Georgia), Aylin Altinkaya (Turkey), Daria Moskalenko (Ukraine) and Maria Yermakova (Belarus).

Anyone could become a participant of the festival. Only 21 young singers reached the final of more than 100 participants.

Before the gala concert they rehearsed with the festival director, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Ulviya Kenul, music producer Rustam Rzayev, vocal teacher - Honored Artist of Ukraine Rimma Shapovalova, choreographer Emin Huseynov.

For almost all, this was the first performance in front of a large audience.

The hosts of the evening were the participants of the first Zima International Kids Music Festival Nazrin Asadova and Rufat Mammadov, as well as the well-known TV presenter Leyla Guliyeva.

Spectacular concert brought together young talents: Medina Agayeva, Mahammad Allahverdiyev, Seykhan Alizadeh, Kamran Aliyev, Vusalya Bekirzadeh, Maryam Veliyeva, Iskandar Hasanzade, Emin Mammadov, Elvin Salmanov, Leyla Gubatli, Leyla Tagizade, Izzat Mirzakhanov, Selin Shakhhuseynova, Elvira Murtuzaliyeva, Zerin Gafarova, Khoshgadam Mehtiyeva, Fidan Abbasbeyli, Kamran Ibrahim, Said Babazade, Zamina Nurullayeva, Aliya Suleymanova.

Each performance featured videos about the participants, fascinating installations and dances.

The audience gave young talents a storm of applause.

The star guests included Honored Artist, singer and composer Tunzala Agayeva, Voice Azerbaijan finalist Huseyn Abdullayev and famous singer Jeyhun Zeynalov (Cin).

The festive evening has turned into a bright symbol of youth's talent, sincere friendship, peace and kindness.








