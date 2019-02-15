National conductor leads Valentine’s Day concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Eyyub Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, laureate of a number of prestigious international competitions took part in the concert timed to Valentine's Day.

The gala event was held at Bilkent University in Turkey, Trend Life reported.

Bilkent Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eyyub Guliyev and the soloists of the Ankara State Opera Theater - Ferel Turkoglu (soprano), Ferda Yetisher (mezzo-soprano), Umut Kosman (baritone) and Arda Dogan (tenor) performed at the gala concert.

The evening featured the most famous works of great composers-"Don Juan" (W. Mozart), The "The Barber of Seville" (G. Rossini), "Carmen" (G. Bizet), "Traviata" (G. Verdi), etc.

The concert aroused great interest among opera and classical music lovers .

Eyyub Guliyev graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2005. In 2005-2008, he studied at the Saint Petersburg State Conservatoire and the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Guliyev is the son of People's Artist, tar (stringed musical instrument) player Ramiz Guliyev.

He is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater