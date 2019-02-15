Steppe Man film wins two prizes in India

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Steppe Man (Cholchu), a film by Shamil Aliyev, was awarded at Crown Wood International Film Festival 2019.

The film by Shamil Aliyev won prizes in the nominations "Best Feature Film" and "Best Director", Trend Life reported.

Thus, the creative team of the film got the right to participate in the CWIFF gala evening, which will be held in October in the city of Kolkata, India.

The Steppe Man was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best feature film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

The Steppe Man was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

CWIFF is a monthly film festival held in the heart of Kolkata. It celebrates films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres.