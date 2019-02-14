Gorgeous bridal looks presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion lovers gathered under the same roof to enjoy the most stylish bridal looks at World Championship in Bridal Hairstyle and Makeup and the Dress of the World competition.

Fashion events took place at Baku Boulevard Hotel Autograph Collection, Trend Life reported.

Stylists, designers and models from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Croatia, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Nepal, Israel and Mexico took part in the fashion event.

Fashion experts were given 55 minutes to create an incredible bridal look.

Each dress is so unique just like the women that wore it. For example, fashion experts from Russia presented cyberpunk bridal look, while fashion experts from Nepal fascinated the audience with the traditional wedding dress.

Daniel Hernandez from Mexico turned his heritage into beautiful bridal look on the runway.

Azerbaijani fashion experts presented gorgeous wedding dress inspired by the fusion of eastern and western style.

Dress of the World 2019 was also rich in surprises.

The international jury consisted of well-known figures of the fashion industry: Gyozo Krizhan (Hungary), Genia Rozen (Russia), Livia Riedeg (Serbia), Nigar Ibrahimova (Azerbaijan), Gula Huseynova (Azerbaijan), Lyudmila Tsirulik (Moldova), Javahir Mirhadili (Azerbaijan ), Anna Rogacheva (Russia), Renata Abdullayeva (Moldova), Alexander Raikov (Croatia), Claudio Georgi (Romania).

The prizes were awarded by the president of the World Beauty Congress (WBC) and general director of the Azerbaijan Fashion Association Zamir Huseynov.

The winner of Dress of the World 2019 was famous fashion designer Larisa Ivan from Romania, Lidia Selichi (Moldova) was second, Galina Bilak ranked third. (Kazakhstan).

Yana Svarisschuk (Romania) was named the best make up artist, the second and third places were won by Azerbaijani make up artists Zeinab Pashayeva and Narmin Agabekova.

Azerbaijani stylists showed their best in creating a wedding hairstyle. The first place went to Amina Asgarova. Nazakat Babayeva (Azerbaijan) and Alena Chiron (Moldova) shared the second place.

Gunel Zeynalova (Azerbaijan) won the third place at the contest.

The most anticipated and interesting was the nomination "Bridal look", which assessed the overall wedding look.

Yana Svarisschuk and Alyona Chiron (Moldova) took the first place.

Azerbaijani fashion experts again became one of the best.

The second place went to Azerbaijani stylist Amina Asgarova.

Third place was shared by Zeynab Mammadova and Tarana Makiyatdinova (Azerbaijan), Bianca Pashka and Antonel Botica (Romania).

Sandugash Abdirkhan (Kazakhstan) was awarded the title Best Photomodel Beauty Championship,

Gunel Muhammadzade Azerbaijan awarded the title of the Best Model Beauty Championship.

Amina Kozhanova ( Kazakhstan) won the prize in the nomination Miss World Beauty Championship.















