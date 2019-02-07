BTS World Tour: Love Yourself is coming back to theaters!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

BTS is coming to a theater near you once again.

So, if you missed out the first time it was in cinema theaters, this is your chance to see K-pop idols on the big screen!

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul will be once again screening on February 9-10, Trend Life reported.

The screenings will take place at Park Cinema Flame Towers and Park Cinema Metropark at 14:15.

Purchase tickets on the website (www.parkcinema.az) and applications for iOS and Android.

Notably, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself concert was presented at Park Cinema Flame Towers on January 26.

Thousands of BTS fans, known as ARMY, flock to cinema theaters to enjoy the show of the of K-pop boy band.

Over 25,000 tickets were sold out on the first day of sales in Azerbaijan and the CIS countries.

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself is the third worldwide concert tour headlined by South Korean band BTS to promote their Love Yourself series, including their Love Yourself: Her EP, Love Yourself: Tear studio album, and Love Yourself: Answer compilation album.

The tour began on August 25, 2018 in South Korea and is set to visit 12 countries thus far, including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.



