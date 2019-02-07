Group exhibition of young artists opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition " Perpendicular Truths" has opened at ARTIM Rooms Project.

The third exhibition of ARTIM Rooms brought together independent projects by young and talented artists Samir Alakbarli, Vusal Ahmedov, Ayten Garibli and Sheyda Allahverdiyeva duo, Murad Akbarli, Gunel Akhundlu, dramatist Ismayil Iman and director Tarlan Rasulov.

The artists offer different perspective on effects of Laws of Quantum Physics, assumptions about internal strengths and difficulties of human, interpretation of traditions and reflexion of regional life.

Installation of Samir Alakbarli entitled "Kufic Cubism" refers to the medallion with "Allahu Akbar" word in Kufic writing at the entrance of Divankhane (Court–House) of Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex. Based on precise geometrical calculations this ornament is presented in three-dimensional form through Rubik’s Cube.

Expressionist paintings by Murad Akbarli can be considered as an integral part of "Green stage" of his oeuvre, which began some time ago. Each painting of the artist is an independent narrative which seemingly reflects the events happening around the world and in his life. Installation entitled Leyli and Mejnun is a modern allegory of the eponymous poem by Nizami Ganjavi.

Figurative installation entitled "Fathers said three times" (Atalar üçd?n deyib) by Vusal Ahmadov puts philosophic questions in front of the audience and seeks to depict the visual transformation of the present time to an ideal form of the future. Such subjective approach of to the topic has also influenced material choice of the artist.

Interactive installation A "Thin Line created" by Ayten Garibli and Sheyda Allahverdiyeva is based on Laws of Quantum Physics and highlights how the future impacts the past. Final result of the installation will be formed by the actions of the exhibition visitors.

The performance "How to make you happy with available means" e by Ismayil Iman is based on several monologues of the principal character. Subject matter of the performance seeks to find "isolation" means of Modern Human. During the performance principal characters will create an art object together with the audience. Tarlan Rasulov is the director of the performance.

"Source" video installation by Gunel Akhundlu seeks to explain power of human consciousness through the use of four elements. In this site-specific installation, the artist tries to create an anthropomorphic element.

ARTIM Rooms Project offers independent rooms for young artists, curators and other creative people. Everyone is welcome to apply to implement their ideas in one or more of the available spaces at ARTIM. The project aims to create a living, independent organism, a lively interdisciplinary platform for discussion and experiment, growing and connecting through creativity.

The exhibition will last until February 24, 2019. Admission is free.

Working hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm




