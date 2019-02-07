Kazakh music band to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Kazakh vocal group Mezzo will give a concert at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on April 10.

The event will be held with the organizational support of the Kazakh embassy to Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Report.az informed.

Mezzo is the first vocal group in Kazakhstan working in classical crossover. The musicians brilliantly synthesize classical and pop music.

Founded in 2012, Mezzo consists of four young singers who perform in several different languages, singing covers of songs by artists like Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo, Josh Groban, Alessandro Safina, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, in addition to works they've written themselves.

The vocal group received the prestigious award "Altyn Adam - Choice of the Year in Kazakhstan 2012" in the nomination "Discovery of the Year"

Today, Kazakh musicians successfully tour both in Kazakhstan and abroad. Young talents were warmly welcomed by the audience in Astana, New York, London, Cairo, Kiev.