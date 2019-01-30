Azerbaijani cellist to perform in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will perform at the Presidential Concert Hall in Ankara on February 7-8.

Jamal Aliyev will appear on the stage with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, Azertag reported. The orchestra will be conducted by Thomas Carroll.

The musician will perform D. Shostakovich's Cello Concerto.

Jamal Aliyev participated in a number of international festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries. The 24-year-old cellist is the winner of the third Arts Club – Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

He has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the World.

Since making his debut with Bach’s F minor concerto at the age of 10, Daniel Evans has gone on to perform concertos by Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt in venues in London, Wells, Bath and Bristol. He has worked with orchestras such as the Raanana Symphonette Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra, Hebrides Ensemble and Wells Cathedral School Orchestra.

He also performed Solo Recitals in Britain, Germany, Spain, China, Korea, the U.S., and staged in venues such as the Cadogan Hall, Milton Court Concert Hall, Colston Hall, Xinghai Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, Aaron Copland Theatre,etc.