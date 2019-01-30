Azerbaijani designer enters expert council of LVMH

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

French luxury fashion group LVMH has announced the renewed composition of the expert council.

Founder of the largest Russian shopping aggregator and online marketplace AIZEL Aisel Trudel joined the expert council of the competition, Trend Life reported.

Launched in November 2013, the LVMH Prize was created to honour and support young fashion designers around the world. Every year, a young designer and three graduates from fashion schools can claim the prestigious prize.

Applications for participation can be submitted until February 4 on the official website of the competition. The competition will be held in several stages. The semi-final will be held on March 2-3, where a council of 62 experts will select eight participants of the last round.

The finals will be held in June 2019 in Paris at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

The expert group also includes fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, model Naomi Campbell, editor in chief of Vogue UK Edward Annninful, head of Hypebeast Kevin Ma, director Loic Prizhan and many others. The chairman of the jury is the vice-president of Louis Vuitton and the founder of the Dolphin Arno Award.

Aysel was born on March 7, 1977 in Baku in a family of diplomats. At the age of 10, the family moved from Azerbaijan to Russian, where she graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Her spouse is a famous architect Louis Trudel, head of the international design bureau TTMG.

To date, Aysel is the most successful woman in Russian retail, who is called fashion guru, business woman and ?t-girl.







