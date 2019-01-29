Baku to host exhibition of Turkmen carpets and jewelry

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will host the exhibition of handmade Turkmen carpets, national jewelry and textile products of Turkmenistan on February 15-18.

The exhibition is aimed to enhance cultural interchange and increase trade between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Trend reported.

The event is co-organized by the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan together with the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Baku and the Azerbaijani Cultural Ministry.

The exhibition will feature Turkmen pure wool pile hand-made carpets of various colors, ornaments, patterns. A distinctive feature of Turkmen carpets is amazing beauty and durability, which are incorporated in the traditions of carpet weaving.

Over the centuries-old history of its existence, the carpet art of the Turkmens has reached the high perfection of artistic expressiveness of patterns.

A wide range of textile products produced in Turkmenistan will also be presented at the exhibition.

Guests of the exhibition will familiarize themselves with high-quality textile products of Turkmenistan such as knitted and terry fabrics, denim products, etc.

All textile products presented at the exhibition are made of 100 percent of organic cotton and natural silk produced in Turkmenistan.

Turkmen carpets and textiles are widely popular and in great demand in the global market.

A small exposition is allotted for handmade jewelry.

Turkmen jewelry is an important part of national culture.

The unique women's jewelry made by folk craftsmen have almost a hundred varieties and are widely known all over the world.

Special color is given to them by inserts made from carnelian. Since ancient times, it's considered to be a stone, bringing happiness, health, and well-being.

The collection of jewelry includes tumar-brooch, bilezik-bracelet, earrings, rings and much more.

The exhibition will be featured with Turkmen yurt "Ak Oy", where decorative and applied arts will be exhibited.

The Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum invite all residents and guests of the city to visit the exhibition.



