Natig Rhythm Group to perform in India

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Natig Rhythm Group will represent Azerbaijan at the Udaipur International Music Festival in India.

The event will take place on February 15-17, Report.Az informed.

More than 20 countries will take part in the festival. Among them are Spain, Italy, France, Cuba, Brazil, India, etc. Over 150 talented artists will perform at the festival.

The organizer of the event, Sanjay Bhargava, said that this year the festival’s viewers will become participants in an unforgettable event.

Music can bring together cultures, nations and people. Spectators will be able to see talents from more than 20 countries, such as Vibha Saraf (India), Albaluna (Portugal), La Dame Blanche (Cuba-France), Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijan), Els Catarres (Catalonia, Spain).

Natig Shirinov is a world-famous Azerbaijani percussionist and leader of the Natig Rhythm Group. He is frequently recognized as the greatest nagara player to emerge from the Caucasus.

He has revolutionized nagara percussion technique by experimenting with measures and hand drumming styles. He is also notorious for being Azerbaijan's first rhythm composer. Natig Shirinov is recognized by many people as one of the greatest nagara players of our times. His numerous contributions to the Azerbaijanii music scene have gained him a place among a very selective group of artists known to have set new musical trends for the 21st century.

The Natig Rhythm Group members are Umid Shirinov, Hikmet Makhmudov, Elbey Iskanderov, Timur Dzhabrailov, Farid Vazirov as well as Maksad Azizov, Namig Shirinov, Bayram Uzeyirov, Anar Abbasov and Samir Aliyev.