Azerbaijan, Georgia eye cultural cooperation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze has met with the Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev.

The parties expressed the hope that active cooperation in the field of culture will continue in the future.

They stressed that achievements in the field of culture are based on good neighborly relations between countries. Further plans for cooperation were also discussed.

An agreement was reached on holding the Days of Georgian Culture in Azerbaijan and the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Azerbaijan this year.

Bilateral diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are manifested in the various fields since 1992.

Cultural relations between the two countries are on a high level.

Many art projects are implemented as part of the cooperation.

At the same time two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway (BTK), the TRACECA, and the BSEC.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan include cement, locomotives and other railway vehicles, mineral and chemical fertilizers, mineral waters, strong drinks, glass and glass wares, and pharmaceuticals, among other things.

Azerbaijani mainly exports to Georgia oil and petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, plastic, cement, anhydrite and gypsum binders.