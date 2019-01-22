Classic music to sound in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra will perform in Baku.

The concert will take place at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on February 5, Day.Az reported.

The artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov.

The orchestra has a wide and varied repertoire.

All of the concerts of orchestra feature music that is interesting to listen.

This concert is no exception. Acclaimed violinist Rovshan Amrakhov and the honored Artist, viola player Rena Ragimova will perform at the event.

Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra (Mozart), works of prominent composers Antonín Dvorak and George Handel will sound at the concert.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of the city and online on website iticket.az.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation. The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

It also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.

The State String Quartet was founded in 1998 and has repeatedly performed in France, Germany, Turkey, Greece and Serbia. The quartet includes Jeyla Seyidova (first violin), Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Republic Soltan Mammadova (second violin), Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Republic Vakhtang Imanov (viola) and Honorary Artist of Azerbaijan Republic Alexei Miltykh (cello).