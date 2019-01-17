Famous British TV show filmed in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The next season of the Grand Tour was filmed in Azerbaijan.

British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson along with partners in the famous Top Gear auto show Richard Hammond and James May visited a number of countries.

The shooting of the next season was held in Azerbaijan, China, Colombia, the U.S., Mongolia and Georgia, Report.az informed.

The season premiere is scheduled for January 18.

Earlier it was reported that test drive of new vehicles would be held in five cities of Azerbaijan in the framework of The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour is a Britishmotoring television series for Amazon Video, presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, and produced by Andy Wilman.

The four agreed to produce the series following their departures from the BBC series Top Gear with an initial agreement of 36 episodes over three years.