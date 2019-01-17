Maestro and Artists expo opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition titled "Maestro and Artists" has solemnly opened at Baku Museum Center on January 15.

Works by the national artist of Azerbaijan, holder of the Shohrat order Arif Aziz and his students were presented at the exhibition.

The event was timed to the 75th anniversary of Arif Aziz,Trend Life reported.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by prominent public and art figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, etc.

Addressing the event, rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Jeyran Mahmudova spoke about the creative path of the national artist Arif Aziz.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev highly appreciated the creative activities of the national artist.

In his speech, Chairman of the Council of Aksakals of Azerbaijan, MP Fattah Heydarov noted that the exhibition of works by Arif Aziz and his students is a significant event.

President of Dada Gorgud Fund Eldar Ismayilov, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov congratulated Arif Aziz on his anniversary and wished him further creative success.

At the event, Arif Aziz was awarded a medal of Dada Gorgud Fund.

In turn, Arif Aziz expressed his gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exposition.

The group exhibition, which continues the series of conceptual exhibitions, is a unique project organized in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The exhibition features art works of 100 students of Arif Aziz, each of which has his or her own artistic style.

At the same time, the exhibition brings together several generations of artists at one place.

The exhibition "Maestro and Artists" will last until January 18.

Talented master of pencil, full member of the UNESCO’s International Art Academy, goodwill ambassador, prominent man of art, professor Arif Aziz is one of the most famous, well-known persons of the modern Azerbaijani art.

Since the 70s of the last century, he has been engaged in design, decorative and applied art, decoration, book graphics, set design, fashion, painting, and had a great influence on the formation of the modern state of Azerbaijani art.

He received his first artistic education at the Azim Azimzade Art School, and then continued his studies at the Moscow Higher Art and Industrial School.

From 1971 to the present day, Arif Aziz has been teaching at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art. Over 48 years of teaching, he has made a great contribution to the education of hundreds of artists, designers, graphic artists and masters of carpet weaving.

Arif Aziz entered the world of art with graphics. He also created many-colored compositions in easel painting.

He painted numerous posters, ex-libris, logos, design sketches, as well as illustrations for children’s books during the graphic period in the early stage of his work.

Advertisement posters created by artist are also noteworthy. These posters served not only as propaganda, but were also distinguished by their interesting composition and colour solution. In 60-70s of the 20th century "photo-realism" mood was dominating the poster art, which hindered the application of creative opportunities in full.

Works by Arif Aziz can be found in collections of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Baku Museum of Modern Art, Senegal State Art Museum in Dakar and Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

In 2018, a master of Azerbaijani abstract art received international award.

He was awarded with the gold medal "Roses of the world" of the World Academy of Art and the International Humanitarian Academy "Europe-Asia" operating at UNESCO.







