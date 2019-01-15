Colorful paintings that make you feel warm inside

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

In cold winter days everyone wants to feel warm inside.

Art works of talented Azerbaijani artist Fidan Aliyeva will make you feel summer, even in the bitterest cold.

Her fascinating paintings evoke feelings of happiness and energy.

A solo exhibition of young artist has opened at White City Gallery.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by prominent public figures, famous representatives of culture and art, Day Az reported.

In his speech, Department Head of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Galib Gasimov stressed the talent of Fidan Aliyeva.

Galib Gasimov noted that Aliyeva is a graduate of Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA). Her favorite hobby, visual arts, eventually began to occupy more and more space in her life.

The hobby became for her a source of delight. Finally, she turned her artistic hobby into a profession.

She took art classes in London at Central Saint Martins.

In Azerbaijan, young talent was supported and directed by well-known masters of the brush. Among them, Fidan Aliyeva considers the national artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov and her art teacherTuran Mukhtarzade, a student of Sakit Mammadov.

In 2016, the Museum Center hosted a personal exhibition of the artist called "Face to the Sun". In 2017, a personal exhibition of Fidan Aliyeva opened in Tbilisi. A year later, two works by Fidan Aliyeva were showcased at the exhibition of Azerbaijani artists in the Louvre.

Fidan Aliyeva also took part in two joint exhibitions of artists in the "White Studio gallery" and "Art Tower" in Baku.

The pro-rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov emphasized that exhibition of works by Fidan Aliyeva is a feast of art and youth.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov praised the young artist’s creative work.

He underlined that Fidan Aliyeva has her own art style and techniques.

Honored artist Rashad Mekhtiyev, artists Turan Mukhtarzade and Jamilya Gashimova congratulated Fidan Aliyeva on the opening of the third personal exhibition.They wished Fidan Aliyeva further creative success.

In turn, Fidan Aliyeva thanked all those present at the event.

"I try to give the audience positive emotions. Therefore, I depict mostly flowers as they arouse the best feelings in people, call them not to be indifferent and cold, to appreciate every moment. I would like my works to awaken the desire to live. As the flowers reach for the sun, people must reach for life, not to be overcome by despair and problems," she said.

Then, the guests of the event viewed the exposition, which included about 40 works.

Most of the exhibited works were created by the artist in one year.

Colorful impressionist paintings left no one indifferent.

The exhibition caused great interest among art lovers.



