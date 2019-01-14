Azerbaijani's Cultural Center to open in Ukraine

By Azernews





A Center of Azerbaijani Culture will be soon opened in Ukraine.

Work has been completed on the opening of the Center of Azerbaijani culture, the art gallery and the park of monuments within the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine.

The Center of Azerbaijani Culture, the art gallery and the park of monuments are scheduled to open in spring in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, Trend Life reported.

The project is implemented with the support and at the initiative of the Azerbaijani embassy, the national artist of Ukraine, the head of the sculpture department of the Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Arts Seyfaddin Gurbanov.

The main goals of the center and the art gallery are to support national, regional and local programs to promote the culture and art of Azerbaijan, preserve the cultural heritage, develop and support talented children, improve the socio-economic situation in Ukraine, carry out humanitarian actions and promote the charitable activities.

Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine in terms of population.

There are 27 administrative districts and 20 cities in the region, including the largest are Lozova, Izyum, Kupyansk and Chuguyiv and 1718 rural settlements.

The favorable climatic conditions, rich natural resources, and also comfortable geographical location give the advantage to the region in the national trade. The highly developed and varied infrastructure strengthens its economic potential.

Kharkiv is the leading industrial, agricultural, scientific and cultural center of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy excellent bilateral relations.

According to the Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Ukraine amounted to $810.28 million in 2017. In January-November 2018, the turnover amounted to $725.8 million, of which about $414.5 million accounted for Azerbaijan's imports of Ukrainian products.

There are wide export opportunities of Ukraine, which is rich by nature, to enter the Azerbaijani market.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan are meat, dairy and confectionery products, construction stones, medicines and etc., while Ukraine mainly buys oil and oil products from Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, the main goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry products, and agro-industrial products.

Azerbaijani oil amounted to $ 376.877 million of the total $ 442.219 million worth oil imported by Ukraine in 2017. In January-November 2018 Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth $376.337 to Ukraine.

Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine have also been growing.

A park named after the world-famous opera and pop singer of Azerbaijan Muslim Magomayev solemnly opened in Kyiv on July 18, 2018.

The opening ceremony was attended by the two ministers, the Deputy Chairman of the KSCA Alexander Spasibko, artists from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others.








