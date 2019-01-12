Week of Patriotic Cinema due in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Week of Patriotic Cinema will be held in Baku and its districts.

Films devoted to the national heroes will be screened on January 14-18, Trend Life reported.

The Week of Patriotic Cinema is jointly organized by the cinematography department of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and Baku City Main Culture Department.

The project aims at strengthening the patriotic spirit of the citizens, as well as to inform the younger generation about the courage of the national heroes.

The films will be shown at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Yasamal and Surakhani districts, Badamdar House of Culture, Binagadi Central House of Culture, Mardakan Palace of Culture, Cultural Center of Shagan district, House of Culture in Shuvelan, Cultural Center named after G. Abbasov, Mushvigabad House of Culture, Cultural Center of Nardaran.

Films about the national heroes of Azerbaijan Vugar Mursalov, Matlab Guliyev, Tahir Hasanov, Javanshir Ragimov, Elhan Zulfigarov, Ilgar Ismayilov, Ali Mustafayev, Zabit Guliyev and others will be screened.

"Heroes of Our Time", "Javanshir", "The Forty Moments of Life", "The highest peak " and many other films will be presented to the audience.