Don't miss Cinema Hits Show!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian IP ORCHESTRA will give concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 23.

Symphonic orchestra will be conducted by Igor Ponomarenko, Trend Life reported.

The concert program will feature hits by world-famous composers Ennio Morricone, Ramina Javadi, Vladimir Cosma, Nino Rota and others. There will be compositions from the cult films "Titanic", "The Godfather", "Game of Thrones", "Fifth Element", "Sherlock Holmes", "Star Wars", "Pirates of the Caribean", "Harry Potter", "Kill Bill" , "Pink Panther","Pretty Woman","Gentlemen of Fortune", "The Diamond Hand" and others.

Ticket price is 10-60AZN ($ 6-35). Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices of the city, ASAN Service Center, Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall, website www.iticket.az.

The concert starts at 19:00.

For more information, please contact:

(012) 441-21-31, (050) 332-36-30

Igor Ponomarenko repeatedly gave concerts in Baku. Igor Ponomarenko is an iconic person in the world of classical music. He gave his creative career more than 4,000 concerts.

Ponomarenko performed in such famous concert halls of the world as L’Olympia in Paris, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Turin Opera House etc.

Until 2000, he was known as a musician of the famous "Terem-Quartet", but he left the ensemble and organized his own ensemble "Ma.Gr.Ig.Al."

In 2009, I. Ponomarenko founded IP ORCHESTRA.

Today, he successfully collaborates with world famous singers.

For the IP Orchestra, there are no boundaries in genres and styles. Highly professional musicians can play everything, and thanks to Igor Ponomarenko the concert turns into a real magical act.

Thousands of listeners around the world admire the energy and professionalism of this collective.

IP Orchestra has performed at the most significant concert venues and has taken part in the iconic cultural events of the country and abroad.

IP Orchestra is a team that is not afraid of experiments, communicates closely with its audience, and really loves its work.