Russian pop stars to gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Russian singer Olga Seryabkina will perform in Baku.

As part of Zhara Live project, the ex-soloist of Serebro girls band will become a special guest at the solo concert of the Russian songwriter Maxim Fadeev.

The concert will take place at the Baku Congress Center on February 16, Trend Life reported.

For the first time in 25 years, Maxim Fadeev gives concerts. His first concert was held in Moscow.

Maxim Fadeev is well known to the public for his collaboration with famous Russian singers , among them Serebro, Gluk’oZa, Yulia Savicheva, Nargiz Zakirova and many others.

In October 2018, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) presented the song "My Azerbaijan". Maxim Fadeev and Olga Seryabkina wrote the lyrics of the song.

Olga Yurievna Seryabkina is a Russian singer-songwriter.

She was brought to the casting by her friend Elena Temnikova, who was already a band member. They took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 and won third place.

On October 9, 2018, Seryabkina announced via Instagram that she is leaving the group in 2019 to concentrate on her solo career. Seryabkina also mentioned the release of one more album with the group.

In 2014, she adopted the stage name Holy Molly and was featured in Dj M.E.G.'s song "Kill Me All Night Long".

She also wrote the lyrics to the Russian entry in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2014, performed by Alisa Kozhikina.