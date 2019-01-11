Russian short films to be screened at YARAT

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space will host screenings of short films - participants of the All-Russian action "Day of Short Films - 2018" .

The all-Russian action "Day of Short Films - 2018" was held in cinemas and on creative venues in Russia on December 15-25, 2018. The project is timed to the International Day of Short Films. The main goal is to maximize the promotion of Russian short films at various venues and to attract the attention of a wide audience to the short films.

On January 15, the thematic program "Family Cinema" will be shown in Baku, Trend Life reported.

The program "Stars in a short meter" will be screened on January 29.

The screenings start at 19.00.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.