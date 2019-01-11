Art figures awarded in Baku

By Azernews





Azerbaijan Union of Artists awarded the best artists of the last year.

More than 100 art works were showcased at Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall, Azertag reported.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Union of Artists Farhad Khalilov informed event participants about art competition. He stressed that the competition was held in sculpture, painting, drawing, applied art and art history.

The presented works once again testify to the high professionalism of those who work in this field.

Khalilov shared his thoughts on the results of last year. He underlined that Azerbaijan Union of Artists hosted numerous art events. Various exhibitions took place at Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall. Last year, the regional structures of Azerbaijan Union of Artists Nakhchivan, Ganja and Shaki also contributed to their creative activities.

Then the authors of the best art works of 2018 were awarded.

Alisafa Askerov was awarded for the best work of painting, Khanlar Akhmedov won the prize for the best sculpture, Rovshan Mammadov was named best for the best graphic work, Mehdi Nagiyev got the prize for the best work of decorative and applied art.

In addition, art historians - Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, Ophelia Mirzazade, Mirza Talibov and Samir Sadigov were awarded with diplomas and prizes.

Azerbaijan Union of Artists - is a creative public organization, volunteer union of professional artists and art critics.

An organizational arrangement in the sphere of arts had begun in the republic, in 1920, which was ended with creation of Union of the Soviet Artists of Azerbaijan, in 1932.

The Union of Artists conducts a great deal of work on organizing republican and international exhibitions, symposia, competitions.

The Association of Young Artists and Art Critics which operates at the Union of Artists, helps to identify young talents.

A prize named after the artist-miniaturist of the 16th century, Soltan Muhammad was instituted by Azerbaijan Union of Artists and this prize is conferred once every two years to artists and art critics.








