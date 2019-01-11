East or West music band to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"East or West" music band will perform at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on January 11.

The concert is organized as part of YARAT Freestyle program.

The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

The music band "East or West" pleases music lovers since 2011. The main goal of the band us to popularize national instruments (tar, kamancha), and revive the interest in national instruments in the young generation through performing Western hits.

Since their inception, the band took part in several concerts and festivals, one of which took place in Turkey, in the city of Yalova, in 2012.

The team won the Golden Carnation Prize at the traditional festival of International Folk Dances and Music in "The Most Creative Musical Band of the Year" category.

One of the main achievements of “East or West” was the receipt of an official license from Sony Music and Warner Music companies to perform singles by Rihanna, Sia and Bruno Mars band.

"East or West" is the first among instrumental groups from Azerbaijan, who obtained this right along with the opportunity to make public their versions of famous songs on Amazon, Google Music and Spotify.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.