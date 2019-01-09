Theater of Musical Comedy achieves marvelous success

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 108th season of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Comedy was memorable and successful.

Over the last year, the theater hosted events of national and international importance. A number of performances were premiered, the theater team participated in high-level international competitions and won numerous awards.

Many steps were taken to attract more viewers to the theater.

Theater press secretary Farida Aslanova told Azertag that the theater took part in the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in Iran. At the festival, Azerbaijan presented the play "Husband and Wife".

In 2017 and 2018, head of the Tabriz Theater, actor and director Babek Nahrain performed on the theater stage with a concert program during Novruz holidays.

Within the framework of the Days of Iranian Culture, the Titovak Theater team performed the play "Divine Comedy" at the theater.

As part of the 3rd International Sheki Theater Festival, the theater team staged a comedy by famous Uzbek writer Ibrahim Sadigov "Five Wives Molla Nasreddin" in two acts.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the play "Nuri-Dida Jeyhun" (A.Amirli) was also presented to the audience. The role of Jeyhun Hajibeyli was performed for the first time on the national stage.

The premiere of the play "Godot's Dream" by F. Garayev, S. Beckett caused a great response among theater lovers.

The theater always pays special attention to performances for children.

The play "The Adventures of Dwarf" by young director Ayla Osmanova amazed young spectators. The play based on Azerbaijani fairy tale "Jirtdan" was staged. Children can watch the play till January 6.

In her interview, Farida Aslanova revealed the theater’s future plans.

The rehearsals of the plays "Little Prince", "Missing Persons" and "Buratino ", which will be premiered this year, are underway.

The premiere of "Husband and wife", a musical comedy written by Uzeyir Hajibeyli in 1909, was held on May 24, 1910, in the building of the Nikitin brothers’ circus in Baku.

The comedy laid the foundation of Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Comedy.

In 1938, the theater received national status.

Comedies such as Blue mazurka (Franz Lehár), Arshin mal alan (U.Hajibeyli), "The Circus Princes"s (Imre Kálmán), "Wedding in Malinovka" (B.Aleksandrov) and others were staged by the Russian department of the theater.