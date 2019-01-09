Leyli and Majnun opera to be staged in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Leyli and Majnun" opera by great composer Uzeir Hajibeyli will be staged at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater on January 13.

The stage director is honored art worker Hafiz Guliyev, conductor- Sevil Hajiyeva, art director-Rafiz Ismayilov, Azertag reported.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov and Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva will play the main parts in the opera.

"Leyli and Majnun" is the first opera not only in Azerbaijan, but also the entire Muslim East.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue of two musical cultures of East and West.

It was first performed on January 12 1908 at the Taghiyev Theatre in Baku.

"Leyli and Majnun" is a tragic love story, in which the male character Majnun (literally meaning "crazy" in Arabic) goes mad because he cannot be with his beloved Leyli.

The most popular version of this love story "Leyli and Majnun" was penned by Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209), who lived and died in Ganja.