Russian piano virtuoso to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian piano virtuoso Denis Matsuev will perform in Baku.

His solo concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 8, Trend Life reported.

For fans of classical music, just one mention of the name of Denis Matsuev, whose concerts always take place with a full house, is enough to revive the brilliant performance of well-known masterpieces.

The name of Denis Matsuev is inextricably linked to the traditions of the legendary Russian piano school, with the constant quality of concert programs, the innovation of creative concepts and the depth of artistic interpretations. He is rightly called one of the most prominent Russian pianists of our time.

In 1998, Denis Matsuev won the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, following which he began to tour throughout the world.

Matsuev is an honorable guest at the world's best concert halls. He is an indispensable participant of the largest music festivals, a permanent partner of leading symphony orchestras in Russia, Europe, North America and Asian countries.

He is a laureate of the International Piano Competition in Johannesburg, South Africa (1994 Grand Prix), laureate of the 1998 International Piano Competition in Paris.

Denis Matsuev shared the same stage with the world-famous orchestra from the U.S., Germany, France, the UK.

Matsuev performed with the world's best known orchestras, such as the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony, London Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, WDR of Cologne, BBC Symphony, “Philharmonia” Orchestra of London, Verbier and Budapest Festival Orchestras, Filarmonica della Scala, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Orchestre National de France, Orchestre de Paris, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, NHK Symphony, the Rotterdam Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra as well as the European Chamber Orchestra.

In April 2014 UNESCO named Denis Matsuev as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

The concert in Baku will be a long-awaited and unforgettable meeting for all lovers and connoisseurs of his work. Incredible energy, artistic charm and delightful music await all guests of the concert.

Tickets are sold at the box office of the city, ASAN Service Centers and website iticket.az. Tickets cost 20-220 AZN ($ 12-129).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.