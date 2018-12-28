Country's most successful film named

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "Sholler's Archive" has aroused great interest among cinema lovers.

Within six months, the film was awarded at twenty international festivals and, thus, became the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film, Azertag reported.

The film garnered numerous awards and nomination.

"Sholler's Archive" grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France.

Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes highlights a selection of best films from around the world.

The festival aims to promote independent filmmakers and innovative work.

The film "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The film tells a story of the German colonist and his family, who moved to Azerbaijan.

During World War II, 22,841 Germans were exiled to Kazakhstan and Siberia. One of the families were the Shollers. And Mrs. Sholler gave her granddaughter, who was 6 months old, to an Azerbaijani family due to the harshness of the conditions of exile.

Film director Jalaladdin Gasimov obtained all the information about the Shollers from his father.