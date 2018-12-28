Book about first Azerbaijani ballet presented to readers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A book entitled "Gara Garayev`s ballet Seven Beauties" has been presented to the readers.

The author of the book is Ph.D. in Art History Natalia Dadasheva, Trend Life reported.

The book tells about the history of ballet from the day of its premiere until today.

Published by the Ministry of Culture, it provides information about famous ballet masters, conductors, artists, as well as photos of ballet dancers, posters and programs of performances staged over the years.

In 1952, under the direction of the choreographer P. A. Gusev, Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet was staged at the Azerbaijani Theater of Opera and Ballet. Based on Nizami Ganjavi's famous poem, it became the first Azerbaijani ballet and opened a new chapter in the history of classical music of Azerbaijan.

The ballet tells the story of a young prince, who draws inspiration and wisdom from his seven international princesses.

In 2008, a new staging of the ballet was held on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater. Famous Russian choreographer Vasiliy Medvedev became its chief ballet master. Turkish writer Yana Temiz composed a new libretto for staging.

