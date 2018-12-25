National designer to join Istanbul Fashion Week

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayiloca

Famous Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova will take part in Istanbul Fashion Week.

The fashion week will be held in Turkey on December 28-29, Trend Life reported.

Stunning gowns from fashion collections "Turan" and "Touch" by national designer will be presented at the runway.

Earlier, Gulnara Khalilova successfully showcased her collections in Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Istanbul Fashion Week, organized by AFWEU, will also feature collections of fifteen famous designers from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Nepal.

Africa Fashion Week Europe / Asia Fashion Week Europe (AFWEU, president - Ayd?n Aj?k) - the official partner of UNICEF. AFWEU is a partner of the Turkish Heart Foundation.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University.







