Culture and art figures awarded in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani culture and art figures have been awarded in accordance with the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev.

A solemn ceremony was held in the third building of the National Art Museum, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev noted a special care of the state for culture and art figures. He stressed that the policy laid down by national leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that the outgoing year will be remembered by significant events in all spheres and in the cultural life of the country.

The minister emphasized that according to the decision taken at the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Nakhchivan's traditional group dance was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music" by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey was also included in the list.

Abulfas Garayev congratulated the representatives of culture and art and wished them further success in their activities.

Then culture and art figures were presented with Shohrat and Emek Orders, the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Tereggi medal, certificates of awarding the titles "People's Artist", "Honored Artist", "Honored Worker of Culture".

The award winners expressed their gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the assessment of their activities by the state.








