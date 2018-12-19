Don't miss Celentano Tribute Show

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Maurizio Schweitzer, the official doppelganger of one of the influential figures in Italian pop culture Adriano Celentano, will perform in Baku.

The actor is bringing to Azerbaijan his Celentano Tribute Show, homage to Adriano Celentano.

The world-famous show will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 13, 2019, Yenicag reported.

Celentano Tribute show makes the viewers believe that Adriano Celentano himself is performing in front of them. Today, the Italian pop star rarely performs on the stage, especially outside his native country. This show creates the illusion that the inimitable Adriano Celentano is in the concert hall, next to the audience.

The performance is amazing spectacular. All rooms are thought out to the smallest detail. Particular attention is paid to the stage image of the protagonist - Maurizio Schweitzer, each costume of which is an exact copy of the stage clothes of Adriano Celentano. Thanks to the natural talent, diligence and work of costumers and make-up artists, Schweitzer manages to convey the image of the Italian pop star.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the city.

The concert starts at 19:00.

Adriano Celentano is one of the most successful Italian performers in history, who has not lost his popularity throughout his career. At the same time, Celentano has achieved success and recognition almost equally as an actor and a singer. Thanks to his energy and enthusiasm, he released more than 40 albums.

His biggest hits include Stai lontana di me (Stay away from me, 1962), Si è spento il sole (The sun has gone out, 1962), Pregherò (I will pray, 1962), Il ragazzo della via Gluck (The boy from Gluck Street, 1966), La coppia più bello del mondo (The most beautiful couple in the world, 1967), Azzurro (Blue, 1968), Sotto le lenzuola (Under the sheets, 1971), Ti avrò (I will have you, 1978) and Susanna (1984).

As an actor, Celentano has appeared in about 40 films, mostly comedies.

One of the most important and influential figures in Italian pop culture has won prestigious awards for the best performance of male roles in films.



