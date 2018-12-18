Portuguese duet stuns Baku audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A concert of the Portuguese classical group was held at Rotunda Jazz Club on December 15.

The brothers Fernando and Luis Costa performed classical music for the audience, Trend Life reported.

The duo captured the audience with its ease of performance and stunned listeners with beautiful music.

The musicians brilliantly conveyed the spirit of colorful Portugal.

Twins, originally from Portugal, have been impressing the critics for their powerful and intimate-connected music.

Their concerts always range from solo works to chamber music works enabling a dynamic experience.

Together with Azerbaijani performers, Fernando and Luis Costa demonstrated the synthesis of Portuguese classical music with traditional Azerbaijani mugham.

The duo presented the audience Azerbaijani folk songs. The songs were performed in an arrangement by the national composer, Kamala Alizade.

Their performance received the stormy applause from the audience.

The evening was organized with the support of the Portuguese Embassy in Azerbaijan and the organization of United Cultures in the Rotunda Hall of the Landmark Hotel.

