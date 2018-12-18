Yusif Eyvazov to perform with solo concert in France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, opera star Yusif Eyvazov will give a concert in France.

For the first time, Yusif Eyvazov will perform a solo program at one of the most prestigious concert halls in Paris, Salle Gaveau, on February 7, 2019, Trend Life reported.

The concert program includes the audience’s favorite arias and romances by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Glinka, masterpieces of the Italian opera "E lucevan le stelle", "Nessun Dorma" and others. The opera singer will sing to the accompaniment of pianist Enrico Reggioli.

Yusif Eyvazov grew up in Baku, Azerbaijan, and received his musical education at the Baku Academy of Music. In 1997, he moved to Italy and continued his studies there.

He made a series of important debuts. He starred as Canio in LA Opera's production of Pagliacci conducted by Plácido Domingo, made his first appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and the Vienna State Opera singing Calaf in Turandot, and debuted at both the Paris Opera and the Staatsoper Berlin as Manrico in Il Trovatore.

Yusif Eyvazov performed at the Mariinsky Theater for the first time, in the title role of Otello with Valery Gergiev. His Salzburg Festival debut took place as Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut. On the concert stage he appeared in Parma under the baton of Marco Boemi with a program featuring works by Verdi and Puccini, in concert with Riccardo Muti.

In 2017, he undertook a major concert tour throughout Asia alongside Anna Netrebko.

At the beginning of 2018 Eyvazov performed on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater: in January- Renato de Grieux in "Manon Lescaut" with Anna Netrebko, in February he sang for the first time the part of Herman in the new production of "The Queen of Spades", P.I. Tchaikovsky, and Don Carlo, D. Verdi, in March.

On December 7, Yusif successfully opened the season at La Scala by performing the part of André Chénier in the opera of Umberto Giordano. As a result of the close cooperation with the musical director of the production, Riccardo Chailly, Yusif debut on the Milan stage was named one of his best performances in the last few years by the critics.