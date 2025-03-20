Azerbaijan, US eye co-op in field of energy

By Nazrin Abdul



Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, met with Hugo Guevara, Charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The meeting saw discussions on the contribution of the Azerbaijan-US Energy Partnership to the energy security of the region and European countries. The parties reviewed new cooperation opportunities within Azerbaijan's projects and initiatives of international importance in the fields of oil and gas and renewable energy.

Minister Shahbazov provided information about the renewable energy course, which ensures Azerbaijan's diversity in energy mix and wide diversification in energy supply. He noted that the first phase of the green energy development plan, which involves meeting domestic needs and increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation capacity to 33%, is nearing completion. According to the minister, measures are currently being taken to strengthen the network, and new projects related to the creation of additional renewable energy capacities are being considered. Additionally, the parties discussed the implementation of green energy interconnectors with Türkiye, Europe, and Central Asia and emphasized the importance of supplying energy to Europe from clean energy sources.

The sides also exchanged views on the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Advisory Council.