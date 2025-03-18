Azerbaijan's diesel production rises in past two month

By Nazrin Abdul



In January-February 2025, Azerbaijan produced 457.3 thousand tons of gas oils (diesel fuel), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

This is an increase of 73.7 thousand tons, or 19.2%, compared to the same period in 2024 when production was 383.6 thousand tons. As of March 1, 2025, the finished product stock reached 195.4 thousand tons.

The total value of oil product production for the period was 1.029 billion manats, up 15.6% from last year.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's diesel production significantly increased during the first two months of 2025, with a 19.2% rise compared to the same period last year.

This growth reflects the country’s strengthening oil sector, highlighted by a higher production value and a notable increase in the stock of finished products.

These positive trends suggest continued growth and stability in Azerbaijan’s energy production industry.