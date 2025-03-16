Azerbaijan launches AI projects to enhance public services and economy

Azerbaijan is spearheading innovative projects utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), according to Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), Azernews reports.

Jafarov shared these insights during his speech at the "New Technologies for a New World" panel at the XII Baku Global Forum.

He highlighted that the Center, in collaboration with other state agencies, has developed several AI-driven systems already in use by citizens. One such project involves AI integration into the Ministry of Economy's "call center." This system allows AI to assist callers with inquiries about taxes and public services by understanding speech and providing the most relevant legal answers. Additionally, the system analyzes operator responses to improve service quality.

Jafarov also discussed AI's application in Azerbaijan's energy sector, where it is being used to track and reduce carbon emissions in collaboration with manufacturing companies. Furthermore, AI is aiding in predictive maintenance to prevent costly equipment failures in large state enterprises.

To further improve public service accessibility, facial recognition technology has been introduced. AI chatbots, trained on over a million phrases, now help citizens get quick answers about legislation and other concerns.

He concluded by noting that a digital economy strategy has been developed over the past six years, encompassing over 52 initiatives aimed at advancing AI applications across infrastructure, data collection, ethical considerations, and legislation. According to projections, AI could contribute up to $40 billion to Azerbaijan's economy by 2040.