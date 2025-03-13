Grynspan: 80% renewable energy spending vital to address climate crisis at Global Baku Forum

By Nazrin Abdul



Unless renewable energy spending reaches 80%, the climate crisis will continue.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Rebecca Grynspan, former Second Vice President of Costa Rica, during her speech at the XII Global Baku Forum.

"We are witnessing rapid changes in transportation. The rapid development of information technologies is incredible. Artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and innovations are advancing daily. We must keep up with these changes in a fast-paced world. In doing so, we can ensure development both within countries and globally," she said.

According to Grynspan, today there is a $55 trillion gap in purchasing power parity.

"This gap must be filled within the next five years. Forty trillion of it, or 70%, comes from the Global South. Multipolarity is not an option, but a fact. It must be ensured in other parts of the world as well. Geopolitics and national security are intertwined in many countries, influencing trade and determining its purpose. If spending on renewable energy does not increase to at least 80%, we will not be able to address the climate crisis, and problems will persist," she stated.

It should be noted that the XII Global Baku Forum is taking place from March 13-15. The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the theme "Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Global geopolitical changes, a multilateral approach, the global health crisis, recovery, regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues will be discussed at the event.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from over 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.