Azerbaijan aims for 30% renewable energy by 2030, with solar and wind potential

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijan is working closely with international partners to increase the share of green energy in electricity generation.

Azernews reports that this was stated by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev at the Azerbaijan-Spain business forum held in Baku today.

He noted that the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur were carried out in accordance with the "smart city" and "smart village" concepts: "We are pleased with the active participation of Spanish companies in these projects. Furthermore, Eastern Zangazur and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have significant potential in the renewable energy sector and are designated as green energy zones. According to calculations, the region has a potential of 7.2 gigawatts of solar energy and 2 gigawatts of wind energy. We are working closely with international partners to harness this potential and increase its share. By 2030, renewable energy will account for 30% of total energy production."

Aliyev also mentioned that construction has begun on a 240-megawatt solar power plant, one of the largest solar facilities in the region, particularly in the liberated territories.

"This project not only demonstrates our commitment to clean energy but also showcases Azerbaijan's confidence in the renewable energy sector and the trust of international investors," Aliyev emphasized.