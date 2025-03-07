Horadiz-Aghband Railway line to boost connectivity and utilize Zangezur Corridor

By Nazrin Abdul



One of the infrastructure projects implemented in the liberated territories is the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, Azernews reports, citing Emil Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

He noted that this connection will create opportunities to utilize the Zangezur corridor.

"Thus, alongside the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, modernization efforts are underway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At the same time, there are ongoing efforts to ensure connectivity with Turkiye. All of this is an integral part of the initiative to bring the Zangezur corridor into operation," he emphasized.

It should be noted that 62 percent of the construction work on the Horadiz-Aghband railway line has already been completed. As part of the Zangezur corridor, the Horadiz-Aghband railway line will be a crucial component of the Eurasian transport network. It will provide a direct link to Nakhchivan and further strengthen Azerbaijan's position on the international transport map.